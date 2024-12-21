InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 21.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,808,000 after purchasing an additional 738,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after acquiring an additional 175,838 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 13.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 998,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 122,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 22,456.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 578,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 331.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.44). InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $68.52 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.2263 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

