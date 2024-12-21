159,076 Shares in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth $1,574,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

ETHA opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

