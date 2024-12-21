Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after buying an additional 172,850 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,913,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the second quarter worth $3,060,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the second quarter worth $2,044,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $1,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Worthington Enterprises news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $100,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,463.75. This trade represents a 1.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE WOR opened at $40.78 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $274.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 81.93%.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

