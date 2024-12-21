Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 762.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,160,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 546,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 59,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 145.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 155,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 179,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $42.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

