Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 126.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 36.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after buying an additional 27,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at $773,207.10. The trade was a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $234.44 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.91 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $567.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

