Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 249,004 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.20% of Centerra Gold worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGAU. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.89. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $323.93 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

