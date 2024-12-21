Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 93.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $92,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

