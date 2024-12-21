Jane Street Group LLC Buys 116,015 Shares of VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK – Free Report) by 153.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,015 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.96% of VanEck Africa Index ETF worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Africa Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000.

AFK stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. VanEck Africa Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.70.

The VanEck Africa Index ETF (AFK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS GDP Africa index, a GDP and market-cap-weighted index of companies generating a majority of their revenues in Africa. AFK was launched on Jul 10, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

