Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Free Report) by 584.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,214 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Southeast Asia ETF worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

ASEA stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.54.

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

