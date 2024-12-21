Jane Street Group LLC Sells 58,777 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,777 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,161,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,208,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 159,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 38,068 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 164.2% in the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $43.00 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $45.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

