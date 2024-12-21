Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 182,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 5,073 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total transaction of $1,082,426.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,360.48. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.10, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,966. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,573 shares of company stock worth $1,808,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.1 %

AGM stock opened at $199.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $169.17 and a 52-week high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.04). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.01%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.