Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 176.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Interface worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the third quarter worth $1,138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 11.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Interface by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 56,093 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 94,499 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,842.60. This trade represents a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $473,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,360.51. The trade was a 10.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,987. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.80%.

TILE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Interface from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

