Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,906 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTS. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in CTS during the third quarter valued at $4,960,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,993,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,463,000 after purchasing an additional 374,104 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,455 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in CTS by 22.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CTS by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $373,502.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,148.69. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 59,956 shares of company stock worth $3,331,185 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. Scotiabank cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

CTS Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.46. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.60.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Further Reading

