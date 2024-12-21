Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 73.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 553,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,742,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 221.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,320 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.98. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.20). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $129,721.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,007.56. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

