Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. First International Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

BATS ICSH opened at $50.36 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

