Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,043,464 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,587,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,408,000 after buying an additional 2,886,508 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 37,928,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888,099 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,818,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,606,000 after acquiring an additional 529,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12,592.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,484,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299,313 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.0% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,629,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

