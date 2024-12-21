Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Rogers worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Rogers by 5.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rogers news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $45,269.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,808. This represents a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ROG opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.10 and a fifty-two week high of $138.85.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

