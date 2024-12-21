Jane Street Group LLC Buys 37,049 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 78.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,049 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 47,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,258 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 332,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 251,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $799,534.56. This represents a 16.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clint B. Malin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,168.75. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $39.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LTC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

