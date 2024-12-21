Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 318,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.65%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

