Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98,661 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.47% of Medifast worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MED. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Medifast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 592.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 70.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of MED opened at $16.92 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $185.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $140.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.45 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Medifast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

