Jane Street Group LLC Invests $3.25 Million in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $64.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

