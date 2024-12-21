Jane Street Group LLC Sells 181,358 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,358 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $299.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $106,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,791.04. This represents a 7.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

