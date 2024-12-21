Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96,694 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Sally Beauty worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $11,796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,287,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,276,000 after purchasing an additional 833,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 945.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 766,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,396,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,928,000 after purchasing an additional 387,736 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 141.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 262,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 153,707 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at $242,433.05. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,825.19. The trade was a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 2.6 %

Sally Beauty stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

