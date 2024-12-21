Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GFL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Tobam lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 139.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.