Jane Street Group LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,064 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.73% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 43,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSI opened at $32.76 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

