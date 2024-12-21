Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,065 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 732.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,751,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,485,000 after purchasing an additional 339,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 290,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

ZWS stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

In other news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $159,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,443.80. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Lavalle sold 3,132 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $122,617.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,771.30. This represents a 8.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,202 shares of company stock worth $5,813,358. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

