Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 60.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 2,314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Chemed Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $523.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $564.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $516.91 and a 1-year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total value of $238,988.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,893.62. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total value of $421,353.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,362.94. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,502 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.