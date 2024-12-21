Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in OSI Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 27,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $175.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.53. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.42 and a 12-month high of $189.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 2,354 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $443,540.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,444 shares in the company, valued at $58,870,698.48. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,634.66. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,745. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

