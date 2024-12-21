Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,183,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 144.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 43,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCO. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.86 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $45,282.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,746.88. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

