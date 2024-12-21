Jane Street Group LLC Sells 5,772 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Huron Consulting Group worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $131.06. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Insider Activity

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $120,684.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,564.36. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,626.50. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,126 shares of company stock worth $865,710. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

