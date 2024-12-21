Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Donaldson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 46.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 1,554.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 146,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 137,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 18.1% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $6,189,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,456.08. The trade was a 68.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $2,247,502.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,742 shares in the company, valued at $18,662,575.98. The trade was a 10.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,014 shares of company stock worth $9,133,197 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

DCI opened at $68.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.79 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

