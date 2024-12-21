Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 52,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,226,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $27.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $403.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

