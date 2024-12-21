Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 18,161 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 45,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMBS stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67.

iShares CMBS ETF Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.