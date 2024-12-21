Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,038 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Elme Communities worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Elme Communities by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 35.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Elme Communities by 5.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities Stock Up 0.7 %

Elme Communities stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $61.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Elme Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elme Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Elme Communities in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

