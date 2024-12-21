Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,582 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.7% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.50.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $154.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.18). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

