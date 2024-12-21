Jane Street Group LLC Buys 57,712 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 149.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,712 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 172,631 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 79.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 88,253 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,231,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 195,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 20,895 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.28). Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.68%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.