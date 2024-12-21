XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $193,000 Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Creative Planning lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 519,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MRVI shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 1.1 %

MRVI stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.08. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carl Hull purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

