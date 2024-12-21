ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 394.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 50.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rekha Hemrajani acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,150. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $85.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.04. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALX Oncology

About ALX Oncology

(Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.