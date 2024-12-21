Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Twilio by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Twilio by 409.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 51,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 41,011 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $1,064,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $437,938.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,219,595.98. This trade represents a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $271,393.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,919,646.26. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,575 shares of company stock worth $3,863,961. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $107.93 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $116.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

