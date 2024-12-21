Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 23,759 Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JSPR. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 584,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 59,642 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $9,091,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 82.7% during the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 399,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 180,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $323.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.