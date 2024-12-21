Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $284,000 Position in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 166,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 44,155 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.65. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.66%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPSC. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

