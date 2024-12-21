Wellington Management Group LLP Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Lear were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Lear by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 71.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $91.70 and a 12-month high of $147.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.67.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

