Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 10,604 iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 185,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $555.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

