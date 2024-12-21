Sidoti Csr Predicts Lee Enterprises’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Lee Enterprises’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Lee Enterprises Price Performance

LEE stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34.

Insider Transactions at Lee Enterprises

In other news, major shareholder Raghav Nath Bahl sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $453,075. The trade was a 70.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lee Enterprises stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Lee Enterprises worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

