Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Holdings Cut by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,578 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1,740.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 79.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 105.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1,166.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $2,585,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,005,556.48. The trade was a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

