Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

JD.com Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $35.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.38.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

