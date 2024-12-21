Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 34,751 Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4,933.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 511.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Valence8 US LP purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 171.57% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $41,444.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,202.28. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.