Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,122,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 58,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,319,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 30.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,540,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577,950. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

