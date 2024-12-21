Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $436,000 in Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 38.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Korro Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Korro Bio by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,090,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,945,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC raised its position in Korro Bio by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,515,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Korro Bio by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 190,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRRO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Korro Bio from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Korro Bio in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Korro Bio Price Performance

KRRO stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Korro Bio news, CFO Vineet Agarwal sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.