DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,115,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in DaVita by 27.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,395,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in DaVita by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,874,000 after acquiring an additional 56,389 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of DaVita by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 192,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 189,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Barclays raised their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

NYSE DVA opened at $151.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $169.51.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

